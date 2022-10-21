Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.55

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as low as $20.64. Village Super Market shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 23,233 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLGEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $527.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Further Reading

