Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Virgin Money UK to a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 217.56 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of LON VMUK traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 124.75 ($1.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,792. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 283.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 146.38. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.64).

Insider Activity

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £46,200 ($55,824.07).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.