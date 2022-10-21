Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 89,776 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 556,425 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

