VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Trading Up 5.6%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

VIVO Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32.

About VIVO Cannabis

(Get Rating)

ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIVO Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVO Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.