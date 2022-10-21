Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Acquired by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 154.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,225 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Vuzix worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUZI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 8.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,359,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,834,000 after purchasing an additional 580,151 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $919,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $488,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,123,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vuzix by 129.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Vuzix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $326.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.22.

About Vuzix

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.