W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $538.33.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 2.3 %

GWW opened at $509.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.36. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $421.98 and a 12 month high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

