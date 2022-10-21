Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.66 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $728,947.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,078,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,103,383 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

