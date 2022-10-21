Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.96-$1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

