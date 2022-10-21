Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $169.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.29.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 68.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

