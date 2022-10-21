Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.23) and last traded at GBX 764 ($9.23). Approximately 555,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 589,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 807 ($9.75).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WOSG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($14.26) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,717.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 790.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 870.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

