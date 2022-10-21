WAX 1-Day Volume Tops $7.41 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. WAX has a total market capitalization of $168.04 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,177.68 or 0.27536632 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010755 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,950,507,489 coins and its circulating supply is 2,240,479,348 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,950,331,093.6209493 with 2,240,311,411.978745 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07750825 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $4,046,182.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

