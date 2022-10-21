Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calix (CALX)

Calix (NYSE: CALX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00.

CALX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 387,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,707. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last 90 days. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $3,273,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,192,000 after buying an additional 116,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

