Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $80.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BXP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,186.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.