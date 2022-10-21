Wells Fargo & Company Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Price Target to $41.00

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $991,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.