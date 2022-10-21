Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDOFF. Desjardins cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.4 %

WDOFF stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.