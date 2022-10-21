West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.66. Approximately 95,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,022% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.74.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

