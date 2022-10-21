Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,696 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Western Midstream Partners worth $33,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,844,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,850,000 after buying an additional 437,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,592,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,035,000 after buying an additional 1,961,529 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.92.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

