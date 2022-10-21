Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Western Union has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Union by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

