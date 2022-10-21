Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.
WU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.
Western Union Stock Performance
Western Union stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 140,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Western Union has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Union (WU)
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.