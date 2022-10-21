Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s current price.

WU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Western Union stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 140,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,494. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. Western Union has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 99.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.