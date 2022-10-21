Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80. Western Union also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Western Union Price Performance

Western Union stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Western Union

WU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,409,000 after acquiring an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after acquiring an additional 639,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after purchasing an additional 370,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Union by 14.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,691,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 211,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.