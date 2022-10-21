WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. WEX accounts for 2.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of WEX worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $16,005,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $8,992,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.76. 3,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,729. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

