WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Bank of America

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $138.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

