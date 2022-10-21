Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at Barclays

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$61.33.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$43.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.