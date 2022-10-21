Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

WPM opened at C$43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.57. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$389.71 million. Research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

