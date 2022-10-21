WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0756 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $56.25 million and $710,626.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000394 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00269423 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001431 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016934 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

