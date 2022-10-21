WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0755

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $56.19 million and approximately $709,169.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00031317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00268843 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001370 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005257 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016934 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

