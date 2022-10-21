William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Announces $0.03 Dividend

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 15.37%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $31,872.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,414.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 15,675 shares of company stock worth $180,416 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

