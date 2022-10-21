Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.15. 7,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $270,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

