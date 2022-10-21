Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $53.59 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

