WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.23

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.23 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 27.15 ($0.33). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 27.43 ($0.33), with a volume of 257,347 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 73.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.