WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.43% of WNS worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNS. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in WNS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WNS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of WNS by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 69,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS opened at $81.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

