World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $157.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.28 million, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 17.67, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

