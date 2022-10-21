Wrapped BNB Market Cap Achieves $1.15 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $33.32 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $269.43 or 0.01404485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,316.68 or 0.27710540 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,279,765 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

