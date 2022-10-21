Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $56,528.00

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and $56,528.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.40 or 0.27650904 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,300,504,070 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34092812 USD and is down -3.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $50,068.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

