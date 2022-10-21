Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Xander Resources Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.
About Xander Resources
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
