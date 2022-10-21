XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
XBiotech Price Performance
Shares of XBIT opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About XBiotech
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XBiotech (XBIT)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.