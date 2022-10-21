XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Shares of XBIT opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 1,602.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 267,953 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in XBiotech by 45.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in XBiotech by 96.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 39,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XBiotech by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

