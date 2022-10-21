Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Lowered to $59.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.72. 62,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after purchasing an additional 162,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

