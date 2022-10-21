Xponance Inc. Acquires 15,844 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 106.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after buying an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after buying an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,434 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279,000 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.0 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.46.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.