Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LW opened at $82.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.