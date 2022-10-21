Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

