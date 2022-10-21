Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $317.44 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,966,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total transaction of $442,978.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,195 shares in the company, valued at $66,966,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.63.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

