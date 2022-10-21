Xponance Inc. Buys 7,017 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.34 and a twelve month high of $282.02.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

