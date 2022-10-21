Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $61.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.