Xponance Inc. Has $27.07 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

