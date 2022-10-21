Xponance Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.14. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.