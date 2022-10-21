Xponance Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 180.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 88.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,743.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 324.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 102,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $104.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

