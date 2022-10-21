Xponance Inc. Has $3.40 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $585.10 and a 200-day moving average of $586.82.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.14.

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,418,311 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

