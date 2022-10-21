Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,652 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,391 shares of company stock valued at $811,479. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $53.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.