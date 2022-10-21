Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

