Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

